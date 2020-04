Captain Brett Crozier was removed as commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in early April for sounding the alarm over a coronavirus outbreak on his San Diego-based aircraft carrier. Now a new recommendation from top Navy officials says he should be reinstated.

So far, 856 sailors have tested positive on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, including Crozier.

It’s unclear how many sailors have tested positive for COVID-19 on Navy vessels, but more than 25 ships have reported cases aboard.