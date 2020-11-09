LA’s incoming district attorney George Gascón on accountability and police officers’ use of force

George Gascón.

George Gascón. Photo courtesy of George Gascón.

George Gascón, former San Francisco District Attorney, has defeated incumbent Jackie Lacey in the race for LA County’s next district attorney. 

Gascón has been hailed by the left as a progressive, advocating for criminal justice reform and police reform. His swearing in ceremony follows a summer of protests against police violence and racial injustice. 

Gascón talks with KCRW about his agenda as the new DA. 

“It’s actually good for the police officers, it’s good for prosecutors, it’s good for all of us to make sure that the public feels that these governmental agencies are going to be working for them, and that when there is wrongdoing, people are going to be held accountable,” he says. 

