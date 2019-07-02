The shocking killing of a 32-year-old non-verbal autistic man by an off-duty LAPD officer at a Costco has parents of young autistic men wondering what it will take to keep their kids safe. Hollywood agents and writers are still fighting. And the Americans faced England today in the Women's World Cup.
Parents of autistic teens teach police how to identify people on the spectrum
From this Episode:
A mother teaches the police about autism
Last month, an off-duty LAPD officer shot and killed 32-year-old Kenneth French, who was autistic and non-verbal.
13 min, 24 sec
Hollywood talent agents and writers continue stand-off
The bitter feud between Hollywood talent agents and TV and movie writers continues to heat up. The Creative Artists Agency is the third agency to sue the Writers Guild of...
5 min, 26 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes