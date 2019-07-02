Parents of autistic teens teach police how to identify people on the spectrum

Hosted by
Kate Movius and her 18-year-old son, Aidan, live in Highland Park. Movius works with law enforcement agencies to train police on how to identify and deal with people with autism.

Kate Movius and her 18-year-old son, Aidan, live in Highland Park. Movius works with law enforcement agencies to train police on how to identify and deal with people with autism. Photo credit: Christian Bordal

The shocking killing of a 32-year-old non-verbal autistic man by an off-duty LAPD officer at a Costco has parents of young autistic men wondering what it will take to keep their kids safe. Hollywood agents and writers are still fighting. And the Americans faced England today in the Women's World Cup.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes