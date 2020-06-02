Community leaders in the Watts area of South LA say that despite their anger over the police killing of George Floyd, they are worried that disruptive demonstrations may come to their neighborhood. They say they remember how their area was ravaged by the 1992 LA uprising, and they do not want to see it happen again.

“Here in this community … we’re not going back to 1965, we’re not going back to 1992. We’ve worked too hard. And we’ve worked too long to bring Watts to where it is today. So we will not go back,” said Pastor Robert Taylor of Beulah Baptist Church in Watts on Monday.