Social workers — not cops — to respond to ER calls in Fullerton

Hosted by
Fullerton’s city council unanimously passed a measure to bring two social workers on staff to accompany police officers to some emergency calls in an effort to prevent violence and provide mental health services.

Fullerton’s city council unanimously passed a measure to bring two social workers on staff to accompany police officers to some emergency calls in an effort to prevent violence and provide mental health services. Photo by Shutterstock.

Orange County’s homelessness count is growing, and that means the need for more mental health services. Since the killing of Kelly Thomas, who was unhoused and had schizophrenia, by police in Fullerton in 2011, the city has been looking for ways to de-escalate law enforcement encounters. Now they are engaging in a two-year pilot program that will bring social workers onto the scene of 911 calls to help better address mental health needs.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Christian Bordal, Giuliana Mayo, Robin Estrin