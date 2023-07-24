Social workers — not cops — to respond to ER calls in Fullerton

Orange County’s homelessness count is growing, and that means the need for more mental health services. Since the killing of Kelly Thomas, who was unhoused and had schizophrenia, by police in Fullerton in 2011, the city has been looking for ways to de-escalate law enforcement encounters. Now they are engaging in a two-year pilot program that will bring social workers onto the scene of 911 calls to help better address mental health needs.