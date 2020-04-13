Cash bribes and female escorts: FBI investigates corruption inside LA City Hall

Los Angeles City Hall.

Los Angeles City Hall. Photo by Amy Ta.

Men exchange bags of cash bribes in bathrooms. Female escorts get hired in Vegas hotel rooms. The feds negotiating plea deals with city officials. This isn’t an episode of The Sopranos. It’s  the basis of an ongoing FBI investigation into LA City Hall.

