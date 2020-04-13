Men exchange bags of cash bribes in bathrooms. Female escorts get hired in Vegas hotel rooms. The feds negotiating plea deals with city officials. This isn’t an episode of The Sopranos. It’s the basis of an ongoing FBI investigation into LA City Hall.
Cash bribes and female escorts: FBI investigates corruption inside LA City Hall
Credits
Guest:
Jon Regardie - former editor of the Los Angeles Downtown News - @DowntownNews
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney