Orange County has fallen behind in its COVID-19 testing. Like other counties statewide, it’s struggling with a lack of resources and testing. Orange County has not been offering free tests to the public, which may have led to inaccurate infection rates and data. Health officials are trying to ramp up testing now. But there are concerns that the county may not be adequately prepared for a surge in novel coronavirus cases.
Inconsistent data plagues Orange County’s COVID-19 preparedness
Credits
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney