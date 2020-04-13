Inconsistent data plagues Orange County’s COVID-19 preparedness

A mobile COVID-19 testing site in South LA. Orange County is now trying to ramp up testing too, but there are concerns about how well prepared the county will be for a possible surge in cases.

Orange County has fallen behind in its COVID-19 testing. Like other counties statewide, it’s struggling with a lack of resources and testing. Orange County has not been offering free tests to the public, which may have led to inaccurate infection rates and data. Health officials are trying to ramp up testing now. But there are concerns that the county may not be adequately prepared for a surge in novel coronavirus cases. 

