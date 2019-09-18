Why California’s single-use plastic bill is in political limbo

Senate Bill 54, introduced by State Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), aimed to eliminate three-quarters of single-use, or disposable, plastic bags and containers in the next 10 years. But the legislature adjourned last week without voting on the bill.

“It became a casualty of a lot of the last minute Kabuki theater of the final day," Allen told KCRW.

However, he expressed confidence that the bill would pass during the next session in January. “I think we’re actually well-placed to get this across the finish line in the coming year. I think there were a lot of members who just always assumed this was going to be a two-year bill because it was so ambitious in scope and size," he said.



State Senator Ben Allen, February 2016. Credit: LA Mountains (CC BY 2.0.) State Senator Ben Allen, February 2016. Credit: LA Mountains (CC BY 2.0.)

Opposition and optimism

Allen’s bill faced opposition from plastic and fossil fuel industries.

Allen reinforced that the bill wasn't anti-plastic, and was willing to work with industry folks to amend it. "We are totally open to reasonable edits and changes to the bill. We’re not putting you out of business, we’re just asking you to shift to a more sustainable model," he said.

The state senator was able to discuss the bill with the Plastics Industry Association. Shannon Crawford, its Executive Director of Government Affairs, said, “While we remained opposed to SB 54 due to fundamental flaws that would have prevented proper implementation, we were encouraged by the final round of amendments, which we believe were the result of significant discussion with the legislators. We continue to support the overall intent of this bill to increase the proper recycling and recovery of all plastic...we changed our position to neutral.”

The state senator pointed out that SB 54 gained support from the American Chemistry Council, the American Beverage Association, plus retailers and grocers.

To get the bill ultimately passed, he's relying on educating people on single-use plastics.

In California, $25 million is spent every year to dispose of plastic products. Since the 1950s, more than 9.1 billion tons of plastic have been produced across the globe.