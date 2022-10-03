Newsom creates ‘bastion of care’ for abortion seekers through new laws

Governor Gavin Newsom had to sign or veto more than 500 bills after the California Legislature closed its session in August, but the majority of his attention focused on abortion protection and organized labor.

Newsom signed a bill that boosted the state’s disability and family paid-leave programs for all workers, and a measure that would create a fast food industry regulator.

But what surprisingly got approval was Assembly Bill 2183, which expands union rights for farmworkers.

The governor was a longtime opponent of the bill, but mounting pressure within the Democratic Party influenced him to give it the green light — with a condition. That’s according to Jeremy White, a California Politics reporter for Politico.

“He signed it with a very unusual agreement to support language next year that essentially creates a new, different bill,” White says.

The Newsom-approved abortion bills help California provide more protection and funding to the health procedure. One such measure prohibits California from enforcing other states’ anti-abortion laws.

“Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade … legislators and the governor were talking about making California a haven for abortion care, ensuring that not only Californians could access it, but that people could travel from other states [for it]. And so a lot of what was signed into law this year was an effort to create that bastion of care,” White says.

He adds that voters will later choose whether to enshrine abortion into the state’s constitution, and he expects that to pass broadly.

Meanwhile, what did Newsom veto? Bills that would make kindergarten mandatory, ban solitary confinement in state prisons, and create safe injection sites for drug users.

With some speculation about the governor making a possible presidential run, White says that it’s clear that Newsom’s vetoes are “sculpting a national profile.”

“I think any governor, particularly of a state as big as California, has to do that balancing of interests in the old Jerry Brown ‘paddle left, paddle right,’” White adds. “But certainly people are scrutinizing the governor's moves … much more through a national lens as he works to elevate his national profile.”