It’s much tougher to get a bacon-wrapped hot dog, a taco, or elote in Orange County than in Los Angeles. In September 2018, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed a law decriminalizing street vending statewide, and forcing all cities and counties to create their own rules and restrictions. But cities in Orange County have been dragging their feet, or they’re creating rules that are so restrictive that vending is almost impossible.
Why it’s tough to be a street vendor in Orange County
