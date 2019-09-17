Secrecy surrounds Trump's California fundraisers

U.S. President Donald Trump descends from Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, U.S., September 17, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump descends from Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, California, U.S., September 17, 2019. Photo credit: Tom Brenner/Reuters

President Donald Trump is in California for a slew of fundraisers. It’s his fourth visit since he became president. Each of the fundraisers are reportedly sold out, but you’d be hard pressed to find a guest list. In San Francisco, attendees weren’t even given an address for the fundraiser. They met up at a shuttle.

