President Donald Trump is in California for a slew of fundraisers. It’s his fourth visit since he became president. Each of the fundraisers are reportedly sold out, but you’d be hard pressed to find a guest list. In San Francisco, attendees weren’t even given an address for the fundraiser. They met up at a shuttle.
Secrecy surrounds Trump's California fundraisers
Mike Madrid - Republican political strategist - @madrid_mike
Steve Chiotakis
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes