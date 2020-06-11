How Hollywood and theaters might change as production restarts

Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre and many other entertainment venues shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. But now the governor is allowing film and TV production to restart. Photo by Amy Ta.

The film and TV industry has been at a standstill for some three months due to COVID-19. Governor Gavin Newsom has now given the green light for Hollywood production to resume, as long as safety protocols are being followed. Now what will a film or TV set look like? How will movie theaters be affected? 

Kim Masters - editor-at-large of The Hollywood Reporter, and host of KCRW's “The Business.” - @kimmasters, Lucas Shaw - Entertainment reporter, Bloomberg - @Lucas_Shaw

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney