LAPD officers avoid discipline despite violating deadly force policies, report shows

LAPD officers who’ve violated the department’s deadly force policies have barely been disciplined by the overseeing civilian commission, according to a new report from the inspector general.

The LA Police Commission is a civilian body set up to provide oversight over LA’s police department. But a recent report from the LAPD’s inspector general says that officers found by the commission to have violated the LAPD’s policies were rarely — if at all — disciplined. The findings were presented at a police commission meeting where the panel voted to keep better track of certain decisions to improve the system.

In a recent LA Times column, Erika D. Smith wrote, “If this is what oversight looks like, it leaves a lot to be desired.” 

