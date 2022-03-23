The LA Police Commission is a civilian body set up to provide oversight over LA’s police department. But a recent report from the LAPD’s inspector general says that officers found by the commission to have violated the LAPD’s policies were rarely — if at all — disciplined. The findings were presented at a police commission meeting where the panel voted to keep better track of certain decisions to improve the system.

In a recent LA Times column, Erika D. Smith wrote, “If this is what oversight looks like, it leaves a lot to be desired.”