In 2018, Huntington Beach sued the state over SB 54, the so-called "Sanctuary State" law that limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials. Huntington Beach argued that as a charter city, it should have control over its own policy. An Orange County Superior Court judge agreed. But on Friday, that decision was overturned by a three-judge panel of California's 4th District Court of Appeals.
Huntington Beach must comply with California’s sanctuary law, says appeals court
Credits
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel