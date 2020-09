Plastic breaks up into smaller pieces, and millions of tons of it end up in the oceans every year. It’s in the food chain, including the food people eat. Now that China won’t take most of America’s plastic recycling anymore, not much of it is getting recycled, no matter which bin people put it in.

Santa Monica’s Democratic State Senator, Ben Allen, authored a bill to reduce plastic waste. Last year, Greater LA spoke to him right after his bill stalled in Sacramento. It happened again this year.