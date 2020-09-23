A project born out of friendship and dialogue at the Echo Park Lake aims to fight climate change

Climate Jam Project started when a few friends in LA were commiserating about the prospects of a planet in trouble. Now Christina Johnson and Kelly Majewski have turned the project into a nonprofit that focuses on educating and engaging people on what’s occurring in the environment and what they can do about it.

“We really wanted to help ourselves and others relate in a meaningful way to the issues affecting our warming planet. We started by setting up at Echo Park Lake with a sign asking if people wanted to talk about the climate crisis. And we gathered over 100 interviews with LA residents on their thoughts and feelings about climate change,” says co-founder Christina Johnson.

She adds, “Part of what we do at Climate Jam Project is give people tools to really relate. … Knowing your carbon footprint is a first step and a wonderful tool.”



