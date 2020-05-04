Protests in Orange County continue over beach closures, stay-at-home orders

People on Pacific Coast Highway protest the closure of Huntington State Beach amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The Huntington Beach City Council voted 5-2 on April 30 to file a lawsuit challenging California Governor Gavin Newsom's orders to shut down all of Orange County's beaches that took effect on May 1. Photo credit: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY NETWORK.

It’s getting hot again this week in LA, and there are limited options of what to do to cool down. Beaches are off-limits in most areas. In Orange County, many people gathered at beaches over the weekend, but they were told to leave, and most did. However, protests continue in OC, and some cities there are pushing back with legal action against Governor Gavin Newsom’s orders.

Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney