LA renters are feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19, especially on the first of the month. Some residents are already feeling financially vulnerable and are either suffering from lost jobs or a reduced income. In response, protesters took to the streets on Friday, calling for a rent strike in LA and across much of the country. Tenant advocates are demanding governments halt evictions and forgive all rent and mortgage payments during the pandemic.
LA tenants call for rent strike on May Day
Credits
Guest:
Liam Dillon - covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times - @dillonliam
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney