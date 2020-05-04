LA tenants call for rent strike on May Day

A tenants’ rights group marches to the Los Angeles Mayor’s mansion to demonstrate for renters’ rights. Many LA residents have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have to choose between buying food or paying rent. 5/1/2020 Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: Ted Soqui/SIPA USA.

LA renters are feeling the financial impacts of COVID-19, especially on the first of the month. Some residents are already feeling financially vulnerable and are either suffering from lost jobs or a reduced income. In response, protesters took to the streets on Friday, calling for a rent strike in LA and across much of the country. Tenant advocates are demanding governments halt evictions and forgive all rent and mortgage payments during the pandemic.

Liam Dillon - covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times - @dillonliam

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney