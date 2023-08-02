Trouble in paradise: Beverly Hot Springs may be demolished

In a region brimming with health and wellness attractions, one of the loveliest tonics is Beverly Hot Springs, the spa at Beverly Boulevard and Oxford Avenue in Koreatown, atop an artesian well that pumps out 250,000 gallons of hot mineral water daily. The baths attract working people and Hollywood celebs.

For a couple of blissful hours, you can take leave of the office or trafficked streets, and wallow in warm waters in a faux grotto, low-lit and quiet but for a bubbling fountain, for $45. You can also add pricier treatments like “bodycare,” delivered by Korean masseuses who slather your body with crushed cucumber, warm mud, milk, and oil, while giving it a good pummeling.

But the main attraction is the soft, alkaline waters. This spring was one of many in the region that held "sacred, spiritual and healing qualities” for Native Americans, writes Patt Morrison. It was then “discovered” by oil drillers in the late 19th century, became a source of hot water for locals until the city put in water mains in 1915, after which it was bottled and sold as “Wonder Water.” In 1984, reported the LA Times, Yang Cha Kim, a doctor of Oriental medicine, and her husband, Chang Bum Huh, a weightlifter for Korea in the 1964 Olympics, bought the site and turned it into the thermal spa, now owned by Eddie Huh.

Gi Su, a realtor, has been going to the spa since it opened and says, “The water does feel different. I have been to other spots where I have to smell the chlorine in the middle of the night, it totally dries you out. The Beverly Hot Springs has this healing water without any chemicals. So it leaves my skin really soft and does have healing powers, I think.”

Now it appears that this restful oasis, and Korean American cultural treasure, is to go. The spa is to be torn down, and the water source capped, to make way for 101 units of housing and retail from developers Manhattan West, with architecture and landscape by Irvine-based M3 Architects and Brea-based SQLA. It seems the project had been working its way smoothly through approvals and just recently caught the attention of devotees of the spa, who have been raising awareness online.

To be clear, increasing the supply of housing in Los Angeles is essential, and this project promises 15 dwellings for very low-income renters.

It is possible Beverly Hot Springs is seen as another spa among many. One hypothesis floated to KCRW has to do with the basement parking for 159 vehicles that is part of the new project. Does the spring need to be capped to keep water at bay? But it is perplexing that the developers would not want to incorporate the property's geothermal waters into its retail offerings and amenities for residents and visitors.

Teresa Burkett Bourgeoise, a regular at the springs for the past 25 years, launched an appeal against the demolition, and tells KCRW: “When I think about what it's given to the community, the Korean community, women from all over the city that I've met there, it's a vital resource. What I don't understand … is why the developers are so short-sighted that they didn't decide to include the springs within the complex. It's such a missed opportunity. I personally would have rented a place there if I'd gotten access to those springs.”

Local Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez has not intervened, on grounds that the project — with its low-income units that enable a density bonus — meets all zoning regulations, so it doesn’t require any variance and is not subject to environmental review. In an email sent to constituents, he says it’s sad to see the hot springs go, but the spa is privately owned, and you can’t force someone to keep running a business if they don’t want to.

Next comes a PLUM hearing, yet to be scheduled. Here is a Council File with documentation on the project, including the appeal application.

Meanwhile, the LA Conservancy is taking notice. Adrian Fine, senior director of advocacy, says they have been hearing from concerned citizens. "While it’s not a historic building, it certainly is a unique and rare environmental resource as well as cultural tradition and form of intangible heritage," says Fine.

So enrich your summer staycation with a trip to Beverly Hot Springs. It might not be there for much longer.