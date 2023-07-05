The bright flashes and sounds of fireworks can cause animals severe stress, says Denise Jakcsy, senior director of companion animal services at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (SPCALA).

“They escape their yards, they jump through windows or screen doors. They just panic. And it causes them to run.” When that happens, she says, “shelters definitely get inundated.”

If your dog bolts during July 4 celebrations, Jakcsy suggests posting flyers, checking in with your neighbors, and reaching out on social media. She also recommends contacting your local shelter. “They will provide you with the correct shelter that services the city that you're in.”

SPCALA keeps a list of city and county shelters. LA County Animal Care and Control has a shelter locator, which you can use to identify shelters in your area, and the City of LA has a similar shelter locator.

In preparation for next July, consider microchipping your pet, says Jakcsy. “A microchip and a collar and a tag is really the best way because we can reunite those pets immediately when they do come in.”