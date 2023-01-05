‘We are the experts in our own history.’ Central American Studies major comes to ELAC

Students from East LA College who obtain an associate’s degree in Central American studies may eventually transfer to Cal State Northridge to earn a bachelor of arts degree.

Central American history and studies aren’t often covered in California schools, despite roughly 7 million Americans having ethnic, social, and national ties to that region. East Los Angeles College is now offering an associate’s degree focusing on Central American Studies. It’s the first of its kind at the community college level in California.

  • Jocelyn Duarte - professor of Central American Studies at CSUN and East Los Angeles College.

