These candidates are vying to replace Michelle Steel on the OC Board of Supervisors

Michelle Steel won a seat in Congress last November, so now there is a special election to replace her on the OC Board of Supervisors, and voting ends March 9.

Five candidates are running to represent District 2, which covers Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, and Newport Beach.

On the Republican side: John Moorlach is a former county supervisor and state senator, who is endorsed by the county GOP. Kevin Muldoon is a Newport Beach councilman endorsed by Andrew Do, the Republican chairman of the OC Board of Supervisors. Michael Vo is Fountain Valley’s mayor, and his endorsements list was blank on his website as of Tuesday morning.

On the Democrat side: Katrina Foley is Costa Mesa’s mayor and former school board member who’s endorsed by the county Democratic Party. Janet Rappaport is an international tax attorney in Corona del Mar and former appointee to the City of Newport Beach’s Coastal/Bay Water Quality Citizens Advisory Committee.