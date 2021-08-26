Mike Rose, a UCLA professor, writer, and advocate for educational justice, died earlier this month at age 77.

In his books and in the classroom, Rose was known for chronicling the transformative power of learning, something he believed everyone was capable of, regardless of their race, status or background. His books included “Lives on the Boundary,” “Possible Lives,” and “The Mind at Work: Valuing the Intelligence of the American Worker.” They were seminal works that emphasized the often forgotten element at the core of education: humanity.