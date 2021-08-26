Remembering UCLA professor Mike Rose, an advocate of the transformational power of education

“He talks about education fundamentally as a human experience, and in that human connection, the light goes on,” says Christina Christie, Wasserman Dean at the UCLA School of Education, about her former colleague, Mike Rose.

Mike Rose, a UCLA professor, writer, and advocate for educational justice, died earlier this month at age 77.

In his books and in the classroom, Rose was known for chronicling the transformative power of learning, something he believed everyone was capable of, regardless of their race, status or background. His books included “Lives on the Boundary,” “Possible Lives,” and “The Mind at Work: Valuing the Intelligence of the American Worker.” They were seminal works that emphasized the often forgotten element at the core of education: humanity.

