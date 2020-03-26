The COVID-19 outbreak has led to lost jobs for many people in LA. They may not be able to pay rent. How are they and their landlords dealing with that possibility? Journalist Zoie Matthew spoke with tenants and landlords facing this dilemma and how they expect to handle it.

To help mitigate the impact, Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that several big banks have committed to letting Californians be up to 90 days late on mortgage payments.

We talk with LA City Councilman David Ryu about why he is asking the governor to go even further -- to put a hold on all rent and mortgage payments until people can get back to work.