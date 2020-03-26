In this new reality of staying home and social distancing, Angelenos might be missing their trips to art galleries. But some galleries are adapting – so artists’ works can still be seen as they intended (or as closely as possible). We talk about how to appreciate art digitally.
Art galleries go digital during coronavirus outbreak
Credits
Guest:
Lindsay Preston Zappas - Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney