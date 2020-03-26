Art galleries go digital during coronavirus outbreak

Parker Ito, Longevity Buns (installation view) (2020). Image courtesy of the artist and Château Shatto, Los Angeles.

Parker Ito, Longevity Buns (installation view) (2020). Image courtesy of the artist and Château Shatto, Los Angeles. Photo credit: Ed Mumford.

In this new reality of staying home and social distancing, Angelenos might be missing their trips to art galleries. But some galleries are adapting – so artists’ works can still be seen as they intended (or as closely as possible). We talk about how to appreciate art digitally. 

Lindsay Preston Zappas - Contemporary Art Review Los Angeles

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney