Celebrating CicLAvia without hitting the streets during pandemic

The first CicLAvia happened 10 years ago. Angelenos could bike, walk, skate or rollerblade on empty streets and boulevards for a day from East Los Angeles through downtown and to Boyle Heights. Organizers hoped to celebrate the event’s 10th birthday this past weekend, but the pandemic prevented that.

“It does show how quickly … just making a few small changes to our city … can make a big impact. And that if we work together to make sure those changes are made, we can have a better city,” says Alissa Walker, urbanism editor at Curbed.