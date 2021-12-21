The hospitality industry used to have a strong representation of Black workers. That changed about 40 years ago, according to Reverend Donald Wilson, the founder of Black Hospitality Workers, an organization that provides support and training for Black people looking to work in the hospitality industry.

Wilson says with hotel bookings close to pre-pandemic levels again, the hospitality industry needs more workers, and his organization helps identify potential employees who could fill those gaps. Wilson started his career as a dishwasher and worked his way up to a lucrative career as a chef, and he says it’s essential to get the word out to Black people looking for work that the hospitality industry can be a satisfying and well-paying career.