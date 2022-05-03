Sue Dunlap, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood LA, has been preparing for the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade for years.

She emphasizes that providers of abortions and other reproductive health services “have been intentionally terrorized,” ​​especially in such historical moments. She continues, “I also am fearful of … increased security and concerns.”

Because of that, she believes that LA’s work to become a haven county is incredibly important. “I think that what local government [sic] can do is put in place some of the systems and processes that actually make this work safer for providers, more accessible for women and families, and easier and easier to access.”

As for her local chapter of Planned Parenthood, about 100 people are traveling monthly to seek services there, compared to only 10 people per month prior to the Trump administration, she shares. That number is expected to rise in the coming days.

Dunlap adds that Planned Parenthood doesn’t just offer abortion services, but comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care.

“There's a sense that it's not safe to talk about sex, sexuality, and have access to care. We, sadly, tend to expect that around abortion. I don't tend to expect that around some of the broader health care needs that we take care of. So this is a really horrifying moment. There are so many people who haven't had access to care under Roe v. Wade. But now there are exponentially more.”

Dunlap wants those still seeking abortion care to know that Monday’s leak was just a draft, the law hasn’t changed yet.

“As women are calling us from out of state or from other places, we turn no one away,” Dunlap notes. “So if you were to call us from Texas today, and you didn't have resources, we have a team of folks here who will make sure that we can help you get here, that we can make sure you're taken care of, and that you have access to that abortion.”