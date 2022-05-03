Hollywood fixture Valerie Perrine is now fighting Parkinson’s disease

Valerie Perrine appears in head-to-toe leather at the world premiere of “What Women Want,” December 13, 2000.

Valerie Perrine appears in head-to-toe leather at the world premiere of “What Women Want,” December 13, 2000. Photo by Shutterstock.

A new short documentary called “Valerie” looks at the early career of actress Valerie Perrine and her current battle with Parkinson’s disease. She burst onto the screen in the 1972 movie “Slaughterhouse Five,” based on the novel by Kurt Vonnegut. Then she played comedian Lenny Bruce’s wife, Honey, opposite Dustin Hoffman. But people may know her best as the effervescent assistant of the Lex Luthor in “Superman.” “Valerie” is now available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, and more.


Valerie Perrine celebrates her 75th birthday, as shown in the documentary, “Valerie.” Photo courtesy of Stacey Souther.

