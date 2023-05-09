826 LA pairs volunteer writing mentors with kids ages 6-18, to help tell the stories they want to tell, the way they want to tell them — whether that be through fiction, journalism, screenwriting, or poetry. They also often help those students publish their stories, so they can share them with the world — like they’ll be doing later this week at a book fair and garden party called Changing the Story.
826 LA is ‘changing the story’ by mentoring young writers
Credits
Guest:
- Jaime Balboa - executive director of 826 LA