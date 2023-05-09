826 LA is ‘changing the story’ by mentoring young writers

826 LA provides workshops, field trips, and one on one mentorship to its students.

826 LA provides workshops, field trips, and one on one mentorship to its students. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

826 LA pairs volunteer writing mentors with kids ages 6-18, to help tell the stories they want to tell, the way they want to tell them — whether that be through fiction, journalism, screenwriting, or poetry. They also often help those students publish their stories, so they can share them with the world — like they’ll be doing later this week at a book fair and garden party called Changing the Story

