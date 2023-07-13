‘Zeitgeist’ of LA’s art scene: See it through 3 new group shows

Parker Gallery’s “Wishing Well” is full of bright and colorful works from over 60 artists representing “the zeitgeist of the moment,” says Lindsay Preston Zappas.

Nothing says summer in LA like leisurely strolling through an air-conditioned art museum or gallery. Three new summer group shows are up now: 

Wishing Well” at Parker Gallery, right below Griffith Park in Los Feliz, features 67 artists. It’s actually a fundraiser for a nonprofit that the gallery owner started called Giving Strength, which supports research and treatments for a rare genetic disorder called SELENON Related Myopathy.

Variations on a Theme” at Anat Ebgi gallery on La Cienega Blvd. is focused on how artists use certain systems or rules in their creative processes. For example, New York artist Gloria Klein uses grids and numbers, while Jesse Krimes uses Google image search results for “beauty.” 


In “Variations on a Theme” at the Anat Ebgi gallery, New York artist Gloria Klein uses grids and numbers in works like “Butterfly Shrimp.” Photo courtesy of Gloria Klein and Anat Ebgi.

20” at The David Kordansky Gallery in Mid-Wilshire celebrates the venue’s 20th anniversary. The multi-generational show highlights artists who’ve been involved with the space over two decades. 


At their 20th anniversary exhibition, the David Kordansky Gallery showcases LA as a “revolving cast of artists who are all influenced by ones that came before them,” says Lindsay Preston Zappas. Photo by Allen Chen, courtesy of David Kordansky Gallery. 

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Giuliana Mayo, Robin Estrin, Celine Mendiola