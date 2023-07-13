‘Zeitgeist’ of LA’s art scene: See it through 3 new group shows

Nothing says summer in LA like leisurely strolling through an air-conditioned art museum or gallery. Three new summer group shows are up now:

“Wishing Well” at Parker Gallery, right below Griffith Park in Los Feliz, features 67 artists. It’s actually a fundraiser for a nonprofit that the gallery owner started called Giving Strength, which supports research and treatments for a rare genetic disorder called SELENON Related Myopathy.

“Variations on a Theme” at Anat Ebgi gallery on La Cienega Blvd. is focused on how artists use certain systems or rules in their creative processes. For example, New York artist Gloria Klein uses grids and numbers, while Jesse Krimes uses Google image search results for “beauty.”





“20” at The David Kordansky Gallery in Mid-Wilshire celebrates the venue’s 20th anniversary. The multi-generational show highlights artists who’ve been involved with the space over two decades.



