Rock climbers with disabilities rely on community to scale mountains

For lovers of the outdoors, or those who simply crave a challenge, rock climbing can lead to a sense of accomplishment and euphoria. One local group wants to make sure that feeling is accessible to everyone.

ParaCliffHangers is a nonprofit that creates adaptive rock climbing experiences for people with disabilities in Los Angeles and beyond. Emily Seelenfreund, who helped co-found the group three years ago, says she was inspired after finding out how easy it was to participate in the sport with her own disability.

“The great thing about rock climbing is that it's an inherently adaptable sport,” says Seelenfreund. “If you're running a race, there's one standard way that you're gonna run to the finish line. With climbing, you're looking to get to the top, but there's a whole bunch of different ways you can do that.”

Seelenfreund says the group coaches participants to focus on their strengths. For instance, people with a weaker side can develop techniques or pick routes that allow them to rely more on their stronger body parts. There are even ways to accommodate blind or low-sight climbers.

“We usually pair them with a caller who's describing the hold visually while the climber is ascending, and giving them basically that visual information as they make the physical progress,” says Seelenfreund.

Members meet regularly for climbing sessions at gyms across the country, including The Post in Pasadena, which hosts sessions on the first and third Tuesday of every month. The group organizes larger outdoor excursions, too — including an upcoming trip to Yosemite this fall.

Seelenfreund says meet-ups like these have served as a powerful way to build relationships — in part because rock climbing is already such a community-oriented sport.

“Many times, people with disabilities, if they're participating in sports and recreation, are the only ones doing it in an adaptive way,” she says. “And so for people to meet people who have a similar experience to them, and are also adapting, it's a natural bonding experience.”

Individuals with any type of disability, and those interested in volunteering with the group, can email info@paracliffhangers.org to find out how to get involved.