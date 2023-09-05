ACLU wins lawsuit against OC district attorney to release racial data

Last October, the ACLU and Chicanxs Unidxs de Orange County filed a lawsuit against District Attorney Todd Spitzer for refusing to release documents under the Racial Justice Act.

Almost a year later, a superior court judge ruled last Thursday that DA Spitzer must disclose racial data of the cases he has prosecuted. The DA office has committed to sharing this information within 30 days.

Gustavo Arellano, a columnist at the LA Times, says that activists at the ACLU and Chicans Unidxs called Spitzer out for not keeping his campaign promises of transparency. “The big push for the activists who were doing this is like, ‘If you're going to be a DA, who's supposed to be with us, who does care about reforming the carceral system, then why aren't you playing ball with us? Why are you dragging your feet?’”