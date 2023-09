“The Iridescence of Knowing” opens this week at Occidental College, highlighting creations — such as historical craftwork and performance art — made on Tongva land. Mercedes Dorame and Joel “Rage.One” Garcia are the curators, bringing together artists from across generations.

“We're trying to give the viewer entryway, an invitation, but also a provocation to know us, to not think of the Tongva people as something that exists in the past or in a history book,” says Dorame.