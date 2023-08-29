Google the most popular electronic dance music (EDM) artists, and you’ll get Diplo, Tiësto, and Swedish House Mafia — all white men. White artists dominate the EDM charts, even though the genre has roots in Black culture.

Some Black fans of EDM say even though they love the vibes at music festivals — which emphasize peace, love, unity, and respect (PLUR) — they yearn to see more Black and Brown faces in the crowds. Maybe that change is already underway.

Here’s what KCRW heard from Black ravers and artists who performed at HARD Summer, the two-day music festival that took over LA’s Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park, and BMO Stadium in early August.





TikToker Jhordan Joshua, 28, says her first rave was Freaky Deaky in Austin, Texas, last year. “I loved all the people there, I love the vibes,” she says. But she noticed there weren’t a ton of other people who looked like her in the crowd.

“I have just out of habit looked for Black people,” Joshua explains. When she does spot another Black raver, she makes sure to introduce herself. “I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh, hey Black queen!’”





“When you see raves or think of raves, you think of other races, you don't think of Black [people],” says Day Franklin, 28, who believes more Black people would come to the scene if they saw increased representation of their community.





LA-based, electronic R&B artist Rochelle Jordan says when she first entered the scene in 2015, she was so focused on her work that it took a while to realize she was going up against a lot of white men.

“I think Black people or people of color have felt like they don't belong in this space for quite a significant amount of time,” Jordan explains. “And I think naturally because hip-hop and R&B is so strong … that's what the representation becomes.”

Now she’s seeing a shift in the industry.

“There are people like myself, like Kelela, like Aluna, like PinkPantheress. I'm just speaking to the women, but these are people that are leaders in these spaces,” she explains. “I think at this point we're seeing a turn, and we're going to see that in the crowds as well. I'm already seeing Black and Brown faces.”

She adds, “I think it's cool as hell. Our culture is realizing that this space is for everybody.”