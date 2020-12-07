The Magic Castle is marred by allegations of racism and sexual misconduct

"I've seen some people say, 'I'd always wanted to go to the Magic Castle, I hope to one day go there.’ And now I think maybe they're questioning that desire,” says LA Times reporter Daniel Miller.

The exclusive Magic Castle sits perched on a hill overlooking Hollywood. The legendary century-old site can only be accessed by membership or invitation, and the likes of Harry Houdini and David Copperfield have performed there. But the Los Angeles Times reports that allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and more paint a picture of something way less magical and more sinister that has been happening inside.

Daniel Miller - Los Angeles Times - @danielnmiller

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Angel Carreras