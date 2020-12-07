The exclusive Magic Castle sits perched on a hill overlooking Hollywood. The legendary century-old site can only be accessed by membership or invitation, and the likes of Harry Houdini and David Copperfield have performed there. But the Los Angeles Times reports that allegations of racism, sexual misconduct and more paint a picture of something way less magical and more sinister that has been happening inside.
