The Hollywood strikes have already cost California an estimated $3 billion. But what are the costs — both literal and figurative — for the tens of thousands of people impacted by the shutdown? Beyond the numbers, how are individuals and families dealing with their new day-to-day reality?

Whether you’re on the picket lines, part of a union, or are just feeling the ripple effects of dual strikes, we want to hear from you. From mental health, to spending habits, to coping mechanisms, to community, how are you getting through the strike on a day to day basis? What don’t people know or understand about the strikes’ impact? What have you lost? What have you gained? What keeps you up at night? Is there something you’re too ashamed, or too scared, to tell anyone?

Submit your story up above or send us a note at danielle.chiriguayo@kcrw.org. Feel free to share as much or as little about your experience as you would like. You can remain anonymous, and if you're able to share contact info we may reach out to potentially feature your story on KCRW.

Many KCRW staff are members of SAG-AFTRA, though we are under a separate contract from the agreement at issue between actors and studios.