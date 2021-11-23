Share with KCRW: What are your holiday reunion plans?

Who have you missed most during the pandemic — a dear friend you've only seen on Zoom, your uncle with too many political opinions, your grandchildren who are outgrowing their clothes too quickly?

Even with the potential of a COVID-19 winter surge ahead, vaccines and safety measures mean holidays will look a little more normal this year. As the roads, trains, and planes fill up with travellers, many of us are reuniting with those the virus kept far away.

And so KCRW wants to hear from you: Who are you most excited to see this holiday season? Are you going home or visiting loved ones? What reunions are you looking forward to — or dreading? Let us know, and we might reach out to hear more about your holiday plans for an upcoming story.