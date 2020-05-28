When restaurants reopen, will people feel comfortable enough to go there to eat? And what does that mean for the industry in Los Angeles?

The local dine-in experience of the future will look different. There may be temperature checks of customers and staff, partitions between tables or booths, and outdoor seating in parking lots or on sidewalks. In some locales, owners may have a nurse or physician present at all times to ensure the wellbeing of customers.

All of these changes may come at a cost. That includes higher prices across the board. But also, if there are fewer staff members in the restaurant, food may take a lot longer to get in front of you.