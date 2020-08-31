Why police reform legislation has been facing an uphill battle in Sacramento

An LAPD vehicle on the Venice boardwalk, July 31, 2020. The California legislature must vote on all the remaining police reform bills by midnight.

Monday is the final day of a COVID-shortened session in the California legislature, meaning that every single remaining bill has to be voted on by midnight. 

A handful of police reform bills are up for a vote. The session started in May while the protests over the killing of George Floyd were filling streets across the state and the country. And a big focus of the legislators’ work has been police reform.

But according to LA Times staff writer Anita Chabria, although nearly two dozen bills were introduced during the session, only a handful of modest reforms are still in play.

Credits

Guest:
Anita Chabria - Staff writer for the LA Times in Sacramento

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Kathryn Barnes