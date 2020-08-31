Monday is the final day of a COVID-shortened session in the California legislature, meaning that every single remaining bill has to be voted on by midnight.

A handful of police reform bills are up for a vote. The session started in May while the protests over the killing of George Floyd were filling streets across the state and the country. And a big focus of the legislators’ work has been police reform.



But according to LA Times staff writer Anita Chabria, although nearly two dozen bills were introduced during the session, only a handful of modest reforms are still in play.