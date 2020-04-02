Painted lady butterflies are now flying from Mexico across Los Angeles, heading to the northern states and Canada. So while you're stuck at home, you could be doing a little citizen science work, tracking the migration of painted lady butterflies.
Painted lady butterflies: Track their migration from Mexico to LA to northern states
Credits
Guest:
Lila Higgins - Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney