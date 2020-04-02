Painted lady butterflies: Track their migration from Mexico to LA to northern states

A painted lady butterfly.

A painted lady butterfly. Photo credit: Pixabay.

Painted lady butterflies are now flying from Mexico across Los Angeles, heading to the northern states and Canada. So while you're stuck at home, you could be doing a little citizen science work, tracking the migration of painted lady butterflies.

Butterflies are resilient little insects. Credit: Amy Jaecker-Jones.


A painted lady in its element. Credit: Amy Jaecker-Jones.
