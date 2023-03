Los Angeles has had its share of powerful real estate developers throughout history. One even ran for mayor of LA last year — Rick Caruso.

Something most of them have in common is that they are, or were, men.

That was truer 100 years ago when Florence Casler started developing housing and commercial buildings. LA was booming back then, and Casler, a former plumber and single mother from Canada, left her mark on the city. It’s a mark that still exists a century later.