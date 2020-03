LA’s public schools closed last Monday, and parents were initially told the closure would last two weeks. But LAUSD superintendent Austin Beutner announced this morning that the closure will last until at least May 1. Now the hundreds of thousands of students are shifting to online learning.

Hazel Kight Witham is an English teacher at Venice High School. She tells us how she and her students are doing. We also hear from Kristie Collette, a third grade teacher at Newcastle Elementary in Reseda.