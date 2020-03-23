Orange County has nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 (at last count). There’s been confusion about what businesses can remain open, whether people can go to work, and if going to local beaches are safe with recommendations of social distancing.
Orange County starts feeling the impact of coronavirus
Credits
Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney