Orange County starts feeling the impact of coronavirus

Laguna Beach in Orange County.

Laguna Beach in Orange County. Photo credit: Don Graham/(CC BY-SA 2.0).

Orange County has nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 (at last count). There’s been confusion about what businesses can remain open, whether people can go to work, and if going to local beaches are safe with recommendations of social distancing.

Credits

Guest:
Gustavo Arellano - Host, 'Orange County Line' - @GustavoArellano

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney