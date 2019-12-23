Best architectural makeovers of 2019: Formosa Cafe, Christ Cathedral, and more

Hosted by
The redesigned interior of the Formosa Cafe.

The redesigned interior of the Formosa Cafe. Image courtesy the 1933 Group.

This year, many spaces and buildings got patched up, refurbished, and/or redone. Or they’re in the process of it. Frances Anderton, host of KCRW’s “Design and Architecture,” runs through her list of the best LA makeovers of 2019. They include Platform Park, a garden under the Expo line in Culver City; Second Home Hollywood, a kind of anti-WeWork space; Christ Cathedral, a really shiny church in Orange County; “LA Plaza Village/Fort Moore Pioneer Memorial,” a bright and lively spot in downtown LA; and the Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood, which has a lot of history.

