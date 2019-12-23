Best LA musicians of 2019: Billie Eilish, Finneas, and more

KCRW’s DJs compiled their best albums, songs, and artists of the year and the decade. Lots of LA based artists made the lists. KCRW DJ Anne Litt tells us about some of them. They include Automatic, an all-women band on the local label called Stones Throw Records; Billie Eilish, who has a provocative style and is known for the hit song “Bad Guy;” and Finneas, who’s Billie Eilish’s brother and producer.