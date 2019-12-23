We look back at some of the best movies of this year. Critics Alonso Duralde and Dave White have each picked five of their favorite movies. White’s picks include “The Lighthouse,” “The Souvenir,” “The Load,” “The Irishman,” and “Black Mother.” Duralde’s picks include “Pain And Glory,” “Booksmart,” “Parasite,” “Little Women,” and “Marriage Story.”
Best movies of 2019: ‘Parasite,’ ‘The Irishman,’ and more
Credits
Guests:
Alonso Duralde - film critic for The Wrap and author of “Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas” - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the podcast Linoleum Knife - @dlelandwhite
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel