Fluttering monarch butterflies have been dwindling in population over the years, and so, the Monarch Fellowship has decided to take things into their own hands to save the species in California.

The organization gives out milkweed seeds so people can create their own “hubs.” Monarchs need milkweed to lay their eggs, and the plant becomes food for monarch caterpillars. The Monarch Fellowship doesn’t stop there. They also give out nectar plant seeds that provide food for monarch butterflies, birds, and bees.

Ari Silberman, founder of the Monarch Fellowship, says that planting milkweed and nectar plants is just one element of what’s needed to save monarchs, but it’s an important one.

“Creating these home gardens where you can create your own habitat, not just for monarchs, but for all insects, pollinators, wildlife without pesticides, that is very important,” Silberman says.

Western monarch butterflies are not on the endangered species list, but Silberman says they are in trouble.