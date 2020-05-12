Dr. Susan Partovi is an early practitioner of “street medicine.” She takes her medical knowledge directly to underserved communities, whether they are in encampments, on the streets, or in shelters. Despite the added risk of COVID-19, Dr. Partovi says most of the people she encounters have the same problems they did before the crisis: hunger, injuries, and mental health issues. Still, she’s doing what she can and seeking out overlooked populations as many people continue to hunker down. Partovi spoke about what she sees on the street in this audio diary for Greater LA.
Doctor uses ‘street medicine’ to care for Skid Row residents during coronavirus pandemic
Credits
Guests:
Anna Scott - Reporter, KCRW - @AnnaKCRW, Susan Partovi - Medical Doctor, President of H.E.A.L.
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney