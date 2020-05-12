The City of Commerce has some of the worst air pollution in Los Angeles County and is lacking in a resource many of us take for granted: shade. The nonprofit TreePeople is attempting to remedy those problems — and address the issue of food insecurity — with a simple solution. They’re delivering free fruit trees to Commerce residents. Locals say the apple, peach, and apricot trees are making them feel a new sense of pride and stewardship in their properties.
TreePeople provides free fruit trees to the concrete expanse of Commerce
Credits
Guest:
Stephen Salazar Ceasar - Sr. Manager of Community Organizing at TreePeople
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney