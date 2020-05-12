TreePeople provides free fruit trees to the concrete expanse of Commerce

Food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic is threatening communities across LA. TreePeople organizer Miguel Vargas delivers fruit trees to those in need. Photo Credit: Courtesy of TreePeople

The City of Commerce has some of the worst air pollution in Los Angeles County and is lacking in a resource many of us take for granted: shade. The nonprofit TreePeople is attempting to remedy those problems — and address the issue of food insecurity — with a simple solution. They’re delivering free fruit trees to Commerce residents. Locals say the apple, peach, and apricot trees are making them feel a new sense of pride and stewardship in their properties.

TreePeople organizer Miguel Vargas delivering fruit trees. Photo Credit: Courtesy of TreePeople

TreePeople organizer Bryan Medina delivering fruit trees. Photo Credit: Courtesy of TreePeople
Stephen Salazar Ceasar - Sr. Manager of Community Organizing at TreePeople

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel, Rebecca Mooney